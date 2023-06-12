Members from the German Media attend a media day event in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 06:54
|Photo ID:
|7856808
|VIRIN:
|230609-Z-VT588-1448
|Resolution:
|7268x4542
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Defender Media Day [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
