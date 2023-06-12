Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Defender Media Day [Image 13 of 21]

    Air Defender Media Day

    BW, GERMANY

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, take off during a formal media day event in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 06:54
    Photo ID: 7856806
    VIRIN: 230609-Z-VT588-1513
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: BW, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defender Media Day [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day
    Air Defender Media Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    germany
    air national guard
    national guard
    air defender
    ad23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT