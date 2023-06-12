Two German air force reservists pose in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, during a formal media day event in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 06:54 Photo ID: 7856805 VIRIN: 230609-Z-VT588-1428 Resolution: 7646x4779 Size: 4.21 MB Location: BW, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Defender Media Day [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.