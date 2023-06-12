Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multiple Air Guard units support Air Defender '23 in Germany [Image 7 of 7]

    Multiple Air Guard units support Air Defender '23 in Germany

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Two German A400 Atlases taxi after landing at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 12, 2023. Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)

    This work, Multiple Air Guard units support Air Defender '23 in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Air Defender
    AD23

