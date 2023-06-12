Multiple Air Guard units support Air Defender '23 in Germany

Two German A400 Atlases taxi after landing at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 12, 2023. Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 05:09
|Location:
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
