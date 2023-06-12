Multiple Air Guard units support Air Defender '23 in Germany

The tail flash of a German Air Force A400 Atlas, painted in honor of Air Defender 2023, on the flightline at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 12, 2023. Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)

Date Taken: 06.12.2023
Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE