A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, is towed by a German aircraft tug at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 12, 2023. Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 05:09
|Photo ID:
|7856702
|VIRIN:
|230609-Z-JU667-089
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
This work, Kentucky Air Guard, multiple units support Air Defender '23 in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
