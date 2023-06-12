554th RED HORSE members recognized

U.S. Air Force members with the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers are coined and presented with the Army Achievement Medal by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, commanding general pacific ocean division at Pacific Regional Training Center Andersen, Guam, 2023. These members were recognized for their work distributing generators to the people of Guam following Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

