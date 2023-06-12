Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    554th RED HORSE members recognized [Image 2 of 4]

    554th RED HORSE members recognized

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members with the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers pose for a photo at Pacific Regional Training Center Andersen, Guam, 2023. These members were coined and presented with the Army Achievement Medal by U.S. Army BG Kirk Gibbs, commanding general pacific ocean division for assisting in the distribution of 74 generators to the people of Guam following Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 01:14
    Photo ID: 7856506
    VIRIN: 230613-F-XX000-1002
    Resolution: 1711x788
    Size: 545.99 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    AAFB
    36WG
    Mawa

