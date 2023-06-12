554th RED HORSE members recognized

U.S. Air Force members with the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers pose for a photo at Pacific Regional Training Center Andersen, Guam, 2023. These members were coined and presented with the Army Achievement Medal by U.S. Army BG Kirk Gibbs, commanding general pacific ocean division for their work distributing generators to the people of Guam following Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

