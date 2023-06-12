Typhoon Mawar Recovery

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company emplace metal roofing under FEMA’s Rise Up program in the wake of Typhoon Mawar, Dededo, Guam June 13, 2023. A dual-status command, comprising Title 10 forces from U.S. Army Pacific’s Task Force West and Title 32 Guam National Guard forces supporting the Governor of Guam, are the DoD entities unified in their support of the civil authorities and the people of Guam and the Marianas during Typhoon Mawar response and recovery. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas, marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (Guam National Guard Photo by Spc. Avian Amsdill)

