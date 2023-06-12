Typhoon Mawar Recovery

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Zach Wolfe, assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, repairs a damaged home in the wake of Typhoon Mawar, Dededo, Guam June 13, 2023. A dual-status command, comprising Title 10 forces from U.S. Army Pacific’s Task Force West and Title 32 Guam National Guard forces supporting the Governor of Guam, are the DoD entities unified in their support of the civil authorities and the people of Guam and the Marianas during Typhoon Mawar response and recovery. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas, marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.

