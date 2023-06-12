Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery [Image 3 of 3]

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery

    GUAM

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. AVIAN AMSDILL 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Joshua Shaffer, assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, repairs a damaged home in the wake of Typhoon Mawar, Dededo, Guam June 13, 2023. A dual-status command, comprising Title 10 forces from U.S. Army Pacific’s Task Force West and Title 32 Guam National Guard forces supporting the Governor of Guam, are the DoD entities unified in their support of the civil authorities and the people of Guam and the Marianas during Typhoon Mawar response and recovery. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas, marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 23:37
    This work, Typhoon Mawar Recovery [Image 3 of 3], by SPC AVIAN AMSDILL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

