Hundreds of area residents attended Bugapalooza at the Defense Health Agency’s National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland on Sat., June 10, 2023. The family-friendly event featured displays of insects, hand-on opportunities to interact with a variety of bugs, and performances by insect biologist Andy Lima (aka “MC Bugg-Z”) from Fairfax County Health Department's Disease Carrying Insects Program.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 13:41
|Photo ID:
|7855066
|VIRIN:
|230610-O-VO263-538
|Resolution:
|2370x2607
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bug Week [Image 59 of 59], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
