Hundreds of area residents attended Bugapalooza at the Defense Health Agency’s National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland on Sat., June 10, 2023. The family-friendly event featured displays of insects, hand-on opportunities to interact with a variety of bugs, and performances by insect biologist Andy Lima (aka “MC Bugg-Z”) from Fairfax County Health Department's Disease Carrying Insects Program.

