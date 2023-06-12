Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bug Week [Image 57 of 59]

    Bug Week

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Robbie Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    Hundreds of area residents attended Bugapalooza at the Defense Health Agency’s National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland on Sat., June 10, 2023. The family-friendly event featured displays of insects, hand-on opportunities to interact with a variety of bugs, and performances by insect biologist Andy Lima (aka “MC Bugg-Z”) from Fairfax County Health Department's Disease Carrying Insects Program.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 13:41
    bugweek
    bugapalooza

