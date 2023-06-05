U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman

230611-N-YD864-2046 GULF OF OMAN (June 11, 2023) A small-boat team from guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) assists stranded mariners in the Gulf of Oman, June 11, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
