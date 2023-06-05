230611-N-YD864-2056 GULF OF OMAN (June 11, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Deangelo Harris stands watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) as a small-boat team from the ship assists stranded mariners in the Gulf of Oman, June 11, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 05:06 Photo ID: 7853778 VIRIN: 230611-N-YD864-2056 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.21 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.