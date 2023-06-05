Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230611-N-YD864-2056 GULF OF OMAN (June 11, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Deangelo Harris stands watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) as a small-boat team from the ship assists stranded mariners in the Gulf of Oman, June 11, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 05:06
    VIRIN: 230611-N-YD864-2056
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    UAE
    NAVCENT
    USS McFaul

