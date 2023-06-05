Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman

    U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster | 230611-N-YD864-2046 GULF OF OMAN (June 11, 2023) A small-boat team from guided-missile...... read more read more

    GULF OF OMAN

    06.11.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    GULF OF OMAN – The U.S. Navy assisted seven stranded mariners from Oman and the United Arab Emirates, June 11, after their fishing vessel experienced engine trouble in the Gulf of Oman.

    Guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) spotted the vessel as its civilian crew signaled for help in the early afternoon local time. McFaul quickly deployed a small-boat team to provide the mariners water and engine-testing assistance for two hours until the United Arab Emirates Coast Guard arrived.

    “We were proud to assist fellow mariners at sea,” said Cmdr. Antonia Shey, commanding officer of McFaul. “We remained on scene until follow-up assistance from the United Arab Emirates arrived. Our duty to render assistance at sea allows us to aid mariners in distress and we’re proud to have provided that support.”

    McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 05:07
    Story ID: 446723
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman, by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman
    U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    UAE
    NAVCENT
    USS McFaul

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT