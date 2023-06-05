U.S. Service Members in Bahrain Assist Local Non-Profit in Volunteer Project

230606-N-VO134-1063 ISA TOWN, Bahrain (June 6, 2023) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Christopher Parrilla, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, pours glue in preparation to lay down turf during a beautification project at Bahrain Mobility International in Isa Town, Bahrain, June 6, 2023. U.S. military personnel frequently volunteer at the humanitarian organization, reflecting the strong relationship between the U.S. military and local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.06.2023