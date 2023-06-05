U.S. Service Members in Bahrain Assist Local Non-Profit in Volunteer Project

230606-N-VO134-1056 ISA TOWN, Bahrain (June 6, 2023) Service members stationed in Bahrain assist in a beautification project at Bahrain Mobility International in Isa Town, Bahrain, June 6, 2023. U.S. military personnel frequently volunteer at the humanitarian organization, reflecting the strong relationship between the U.S. military and local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

