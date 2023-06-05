Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Service Members in Bahrain Assist Local Non-Profit in Volunteer Project [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Service Members in Bahrain Assist Local Non-Profit in Volunteer Project

    ISA TOWN, BAHRAIN

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230606-N-VO134-1056 ISA TOWN, Bahrain (June 6, 2023) Service members stationed in Bahrain assist in a beautification project at Bahrain Mobility International in Isa Town, Bahrain, June 6, 2023. U.S. military personnel frequently volunteer at the humanitarian organization, reflecting the strong relationship between the U.S. military and local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

    This work, U.S. Service Members in Bahrain Assist Local Non-Profit in Volunteer Project [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Bahrain Mobility International

