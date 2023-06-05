U.S. Service Members in Bahrain Assist Local Non-Profit in Volunteer Project

ISA TOWN, Bahrain – U.S. service members stationed in Bahrain volunteered at a local non-profit organization June 6 and assisted staff in a year-long building project that includes a new play area for children.



More than 15 U.S. service members helped staff at Bahrain Mobility International (BMI) in Isa Town, Bahrain clean and lay new turf at the playground.



“We are very excited about the playground,” said Zainab Radhi, physiotherapy director for BMI. “I know that when the Navy comes here something great will happen. We have nowhere for the kids to play outside. We provide free education for kids with disabilities, so it’s difficult with our budget.”



Established in 1979, BMI is a non-governmental humanitarian organization that offers speech therapy, occupational therapy and other special needs services to the Bahrain community. International and American military personnel have frequently support children and staff at the site.



Last October, more than 80 service members and civilians from multiple U.S. and partner militaries assisted with cleanup and beautification projects at the facility. The volunteers included Sailors, Marines, Coastguardsmen, Soldiers, and international service members assigned to Combined Maritime Forces.



U.S. 5th Fleet is headquartered in Bahrain with two U.S.-led international partnerships: Combined Maritime Forces, a 38-nation naval partnership, and the International Maritime Security Construct, an 11-nation coalition.



The U.S. Navy’s operating area in the Middle East includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

