    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications with Royal Australian Navy

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (May 31, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Pa Lar (left) and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dylan Brandon prepare to chock and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Anzac (FFH 150) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during deck landing qualifications while operating in the East China Sea, May 31. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 01:42
    Photo ID: 7853606
    VIRIN: 230531-N-UA460-1440
    Resolution: 6497x3686
    Size: 759.75 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

