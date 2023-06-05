USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications with Royal Australian Navy

EAST CHINA SEA (May 31, 2023) – A Royal Australian Navy (RAN) sailor checks the quality of a fuel sample before an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the RAN Anzac-class frigate HMAS Anzac (FFH 150) refuels on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during deck landing qualifications while operating in the East China Sea, May 31. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

