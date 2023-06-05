EAST CHINA SEA (May 31, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Anzac (FFH 150) on Milius’ flight deck during deck landing qualifications while operating in the East China Sea, May 31. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 01:42 Photo ID: 7853605 VIRIN: 230531-N-UA460-1052 Resolution: 5394x3311 Size: 668.14 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications with Royal Australian Navy [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.