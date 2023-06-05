Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230609-N-MV308-009 [Image 2 of 5]

    230609-N-MV308-009

    ID, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ambermber Weingart 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    230609-N-MV308-009 CAMP EASTON, Idaho (June 9, 2023) Gunner's Mate 1st Class David Sewell, from Athol, ID, Senior Chief Navy Operations Specialist Joseph Meyers, from Spokane, WA, and Master at Arms 1st Class Eric Boardman, from Hauser, ID, build a fence as part of a Community Relation (COMREL) project at Camp Easton, a Boy Scouts of America (BSA) facility. Sailors spent the day working with staff members to promote safety by installing a physical barrier separating a firing range from a walking path. BSA’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Law. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Weingart/Released)

