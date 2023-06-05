230609-N-MV308-014 CAMP EASTON, Idaho (June 9, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Reserve Center (NRC) Spokane and staff at Camp Easton, a Boy Scouts of America (BSA) facility, build a fence as part of a Community Relation (COMREL) project. Sailors spent the day working with staff members to promote safety by installing a physical barrier separating a firing range from a walking path. BSA’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Law. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Weingart)

Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 Location: ID, US