Navy Reservists Show Hard Work and Team Building During Community Relation Project

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ambermber Weingart | 230609-N-MV308-009 CAMP EASTON, Idaho (June 9, 2023) Gunner's Mate 1st Class David...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ambermber Weingart | 230609-N-MV308-009 CAMP EASTON, Idaho (June 9, 2023) Gunner's Mate 1st Class David Sewell, from Athol, ID, Senior Chief Navy Operations Specialist Joseph Meyers, from Spokane, WA, and Master at Arms 1st Class Eric Boardman, from Hauser, ID, build a fence as part of a Community Relation (COMREL) project at Camp Easton, a Boy Scouts of America (BSA) facility. Sailors spent the day working with staff members to promote safety by installing a physical barrier separating a firing range from a walking path. BSA’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Law. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Weingart/Released) see less | View Image Page

SPOKANE, Wa. - Sailors from the First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) and Chief Mess aboard Naval Reserve Center (NRC) Spokane participated in a community relations (COMREL) project at the Camp Easton Boy Scout Camp in Harrison, Idaho, June 9.



Eleven Sailors volunteered their time, working with Camp Easton staff members to promote safety by installing a barrier separating the camp’s firing range from a walking path. As part of the volunteer project, the group constructed a 104-foot fence line and unloaded a truckload of lumber for additional projects.



“This is the first COMREL that the FCPOA and Chiefs Mess has done together since 2020,” said Chief Personnel Specialist Ashley Tilton, Command Senior Enlisted Leader at NRC Spokane. “This is an important bonding opportunity for the FCPOA and Chief Mess to work together as one team. While we are out here doing the hard labor, we’re learning about our strengths and weaknesses. This knowledge helps us hone our skills appropriately.”



Sean Weiler, Camp Easton’s Ranger, explained that volunteers are paramount to the upkeep and maintenance of the camp.



“We received a grant along with a generous donation to increase and upgrade capacity of the ranges and improve the visual infrastructure,” said Weiler. “This project would have taken me weeks to complete. I am sincerely appreciative of you all coming out to help us.”



Service members worked together throughout a rainy Friday morning and efficiently build the fence line in less than four hours.



“Volunteer projects like this are important, because the more we give back to the community, the more the community can give back to us,” said Chief Tilton. “We plan on using the camp later this year for Navy-related events. It’s nice to know we made an impact today.”



Camp Easton kicks off their 2023 season June 24 and is expected to serve 1,100 youth and 600 adults throughout the season.