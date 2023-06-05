Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet-wing defuel mission

    SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Phil Curtis, section chief of fuels operations, and Senior Airman Angela McCormick, a fuels distribution operator for the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oil and lubricants office, Missouri Air National Guard, pull out the hose from the fuel truck as part of their pre-fuel checks at the Roy Blunt Aviation Logistics Facility, Springfield, Missouri, June 10, 2023. Three Airmen from POL completed a wet-wing defueling on a C-130 Hercules to refuel a UH-60 Blackhawk in conjunction with Missouri Army National Guard counterparts as part of a training exercise to test the readiness of Airmen.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

