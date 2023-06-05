Wet-wing defuel mission

Tech. Sgt. Phil Curtis, section chief of fuels operations, and Senior Airman Angela McCormick, a fuels distribution operator for the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oil and lubricants office, Missouri Air National Guard, pull out the hose from the fuel truck as part of their pre-fuel checks at the Roy Blunt Aviation Logistics Facility, Springfield, Missouri, June 10, 2023. Three Airmen from POL completed a wet-wing defueling on a C-130 Hercules to refuel a UH-60 Blackhawk in conjunction with Missouri Army National Guard counterparts as part of a training exercise to test the readiness of Airmen.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

