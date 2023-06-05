Airmen of the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oil and lubricants office, and the 139th Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, complete a wet-wing defuel at the Roy Blunt Aviation Logistics Facility, Springfield, Missouri, June 10, 2023. Three Airmen from POL completed a wet-wing defueling on a C-130 Hercules to refuel a UH-60 Blackhawk in conjunction with Missouri Army National Guard counterparts as part of a training exercise to test the readiness of Airmen.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 12:33
|Photo ID:
|7852944
|VIRIN:
|230610-Z-FP794-0459
|Resolution:
|2050x1364
|Size:
|477.71 KB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wet-wing defuel mission [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT