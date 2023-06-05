Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet-wing defuel mission [Image 20 of 23]

    Wet-wing defuel mission

    SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oil and lubricants office, and the 139th Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, complete a wet-wing defuel at the Roy Blunt Aviation Logistics Facility, Springfield, Missouri, June 10, 2023. Three Airmen from POL completed a wet-wing defueling on a C-130 Hercules to refuel a UH-60 Blackhawk in conjunction with Missouri Army National Guard counterparts as part of a training exercise to test the readiness of Airmen.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 12:33
    Photo ID: 7852942
    VIRIN: 230610-Z-FP794-0461
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 370.96 KB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet-wing defuel mission [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

