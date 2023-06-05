Wet-wing defuel mission

Airmen of the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oil and lubricants office, and the 139th Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, complete a wet-wing defuel at the Roy Blunt Aviation Logistics Facility, Springfield, Missouri, June 10, 2023. Three Airmen from POL completed a wet-wing defueling on a C-130 Hercules to refuel a UH-60 Blackhawk in conjunction with Missouri Army National Guard counterparts as part of a training exercise to test the readiness of Airmen.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 Location: SPRINGFIELD, MO, US