U.S. Navy Reception on USS Kansas City (LCS 22)

Rear Adm. Larry Watkins, Deputy Commander, assigned to U.S. Third Fleet, Fleet Chair Peter Mack, Portland Rose Festival Director and Cmdr. Brian Bungay, commanding officer, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Kansas City (LCS 22), slices a cake together for a U.S. Navy reception during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 9, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

