Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Smith, commanding officer, assigned to Royal Canadian Navy Kingston-class coastal defense vessel, HMCS Edmonton, speaks with Cmdr. Joseph Gunta, commanding officer, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), at an U.S. Navy reception during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 9, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 12:30 Photo ID: 7852033 VIRIN: 230609-N-II719-2008 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.21 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Reception on USS Kansas City (LCS 22) [Image 7 of 7], by SA Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.