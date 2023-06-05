Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Reception on USS Kansas City (LCS 22) [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Reception on USS Kansas City (LCS 22)

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Smith, commanding officer, assigned to Royal Canadian Navy Kingston-class coastal defense vessel, HMCS Edmonton, speaks with Cmdr. Joseph Gunta, commanding officer, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), at an U.S. Navy reception during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 9, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

