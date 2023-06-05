M17 Range Qualification

636 EMIBn of the 71st Brigade runs the M17 Qualification Range during Annual Training at Camp Swift. CPT Franklin, the OIC of the M17 Range, supports 636 EMIBn, 71st EMIB, and 136 ESB in meeting unit standards for the next fiscal year.

Date Taken: 06.06.2023
Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US