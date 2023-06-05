Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M17 Range Qualification [Image 5 of 7]

    M17 Range Qualification

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Makayla Slater 

    71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    636 EMIBn of the 71st Brigade runs the M17 Qualification Range during Annual Training at Camp Swift. CPT Franklin, the OIC of the M17 Range, supports 636 EMIBn, 71st EMIB, and 136 ESB in meeting unit standards for the next fiscal year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 12:03
    Photo ID: 7852028
    VIRIN: 230606-A-WU441-805
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M17 Range Qualification [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Makayla Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

