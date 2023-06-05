Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Qualification Range [Image 7 of 7]

    Qualification Range

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Makayla Slater 

    71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    136 ESB runs the qualification range at Camp Swift. 136 ESB supports 636 EMIBn, 71st EMIB, and 136 ESB in meeting unit standards for the next fiscal year.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 12:03
    Photo ID: 7852031
    VIRIN: 230606-A-WU441-807
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Qualification Range [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Makayla Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade
    636 EMIB
    636 Military Intelligence Battalion

