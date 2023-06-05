136 ESB runs the qualification range at Camp Swift. 136 ESB supports 636 EMIBn, 71st EMIB, and 136 ESB in meeting unit standards for the next fiscal year.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 12:03
|Photo ID:
|7852031
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-WU441-807
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
