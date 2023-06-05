Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M17 Range Qualification [Image 1 of 7]

    M17 Range Qualification

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Makayla Slater 

    71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    636 EMIBn Battalion Commander, LTC Clawson, and HHD Commander, CPT Fletcher, support unit standards by qualifying with the M17 at Camp Swift.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 12:03
    VIRIN: 230606-A-WU441-801
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US 
    This work, M17 Range Qualification [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Makayla Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade
    636 EMIB
    636 Military Intelligence Battalion

