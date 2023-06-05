636 EMIBn Battalion Commander, LTC Clawson, and HHD Commander, CPT Fletcher, support unit standards by qualifying with the M17 at Camp Swift.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 12:03
|Photo ID:
|7852008
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-WU441-801
|Resolution:
|3167x4616
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, M17 Range Qualification [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Makayla Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT