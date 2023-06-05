Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise

230609-N-JC445-1001 BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2023) Sailors prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter, attached to the “Ghost Riders” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 to conduct flight operations during exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 23). BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

