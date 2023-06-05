Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    230609-N-JC445-1001 BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2023) Sailors prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter, attached to the “Ghost Riders” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 to conduct flight operations during exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 23). BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 10:40
    Photo ID: 7851923
    VIRIN: 230609-N-JC445-1001
    Resolution: 7032x4139
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS MOUNT WHITNEY
    HSC-28
    LCC 20
    MC2 Mario Coto
    BALTOPS23

