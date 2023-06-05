Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    230609-N-JC445-1017 BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2023) A Polish Navy search-and-rescue PZL W-3T flies over the Polish Navy corvette ORP Ślązak (241) while participating in a search and rescue exercise during exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 2023). BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 10:40
    Photo ID: 7851921
    VIRIN: 230609-N-JC445-1017
    Resolution: 3326x2367
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise
    Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise
    Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise
    Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise
    Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Polish Navy
    MC2 Mario Coto
    BALTOPS23
    Baltic Operations 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT