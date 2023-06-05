230609-N-JC445-1018 BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2023) A Polish Navy air crewman rappels from a search-and-rescue PZL W-3T helicopter to recover a fellow crewman while conducting a search and rescue exercise during exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 2023). BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 10:40 Photo ID: 7851922 VIRIN: 230609-N-JC445-1018 Resolution: 4131x3430 Size: 1.13 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish Navy Search and Rescue Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.