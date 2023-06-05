Midshipmen Practice Damage Control Techniques Aboard USS McFaul

ARABIAN GULF (June 7, 2023) Midshipman 1st Class Anthony Picciano, from Old Dominion University and attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), practices pipe patching while participating in damage control training during his summer cruise, June 7, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Emilee McMahon)

