ARABIAN GULF (June 7, 2023) Midshipman 2nd Class Sayra Owens, from the United States Naval Academy and attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), plugs a pipe while participating in damage control training during her summer cruise, June 7, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Emilee McMahon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 10:48 Photo ID: 7851920 VIRIN: 230607-N-OB481-1153 Resolution: 2415x1736 Size: 508.14 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Midshipmen Practice Damage Control Techniques Aboard USS McFaul [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.