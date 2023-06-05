Midshipmen Practice Damage Control Techniques Aboard USS McFaul

ARABIAN GULF (June 7, 2023) A group of midshipmen, attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), check their patch while participating in damage control training during their summer training cruise, June 7, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Emilee McMahon)

