    Midshipmen Practice Damage Control Techniques Aboard USS McFaul [Image 2 of 5]

    Midshipmen Practice Damage Control Techniques Aboard USS McFaul

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    ARABIAN GULF (June 7, 2023) A group of midshipmen, attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), check their patch while participating in damage control training during their summer training cruise, June 7, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Emilee McMahon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 10:48
    Photo ID: 7851917
    VIRIN: 230607-N-OB481-1094
    Resolution: 1773x1182
    Size: 320.92 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midshipmen Practice Damage Control Techniques Aboard USS McFaul [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    destroyer
    Deployment
    uss mcfaul
    Carrier Strike Group 12

