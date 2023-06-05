USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise

230605-N-LK647-1285 NORWEGIAN SEA (June 5, 2023) The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group and NATO ships prepare to break away after steaming in formation during an integrated sailing event, in the Norwegian Sea, June 5, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|06.05.2023
|06.10.2023 05:33
|7851514
|230605-N-LK647-1285
|6720x4480
|1.05 MB
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|2
|8
