USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise

230605-N-LK647-1221 NORWEGIAN SEA (June 5, 2023) The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with NATO allied ships during an integrated sailing event in the Norwegian Sea, June 5, 2023. Ships include the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), the United Kingdom Royal Navy’s Type 23 Frigate HMS Northumberland (F238) and Daring-class air defense destroyer HMS Defender (D36), British Royal Fleet Auxiliary Tide-class tanker RFA Tidespring (A136), and the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof Nansen-class Frigate HNoMS Otto Sverdrup (F312) and Skjold-class corvette HNoMS Steil (P963). Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

