Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    06.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230605-N-LK647-1221 NORWEGIAN SEA (June 5, 2023) The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with NATO allied ships during an integrated sailing event in the Norwegian Sea, June 5, 2023. Ships include the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), the United Kingdom Royal Navy’s Type 23 Frigate HMS Northumberland (F238) and Daring-class air defense destroyer HMS Defender (D36), British Royal Fleet Auxiliary Tide-class tanker RFA Tidespring (A136), and the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof Nansen-class Frigate HNoMS Otto Sverdrup (F312) and Skjold-class corvette HNoMS Steil (P963). Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 05:33
    Photo ID: 7851512
    VIRIN: 230605-N-LK647-1221
    Resolution: 6338x4225
    Size: 854.51 KB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise
    USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise
    USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise
    USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise
    USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT