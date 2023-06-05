Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    06.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230605-N-LK647-1195 NORWEGIAN SEA (June 5, 2023) The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) steam in formation during an integrated sailing event in the Norwegian Sea, June 5, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 05:33
    Photo ID: 7851511
    VIRIN: 230605-N-LK647-1195
    Resolution: 6666x4444
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 7

    This work, USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

