USS Normandy Participates in a Photo Exercise

230605-N-LK647-1195 NORWEGIAN SEA (June 5, 2023) The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) steam in formation during an integrated sailing event in the Norwegian Sea, June 5, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

