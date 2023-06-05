2023 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball Bronze Round

SPORTSMANSHIP

Army Sgt. Kaylin McLendon tries to stop Army Capt. Capt. Zachary Polega of Special Operations Command from falling over during the wheelchair basketball bronze medal round of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. June 9, 2023. Special Operations Command beat Army 30-25. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

