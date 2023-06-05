SPORTSMANSHIP
Army Sgt. Kaylin McLendon tries to stop Army Capt. Capt. Zachary Polega of Special Operations Command from falling over during the wheelchair basketball bronze medal round of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. June 9, 2023. Special Operations Command beat Army 30-25. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 00:55
|Photo ID:
|7851416
|VIRIN:
|230609-D-DB155-101
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 2023 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball Bronze Round [Image 9 of 9], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
