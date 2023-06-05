U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Pierre Sturgis catches a pass in the wheelchair basketball gold medal round of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. June 9, 2023. Marine Corps won 45-43. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 00:55
|Photo ID:
|7851414
|VIRIN:
|230609-D-DB155-112
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 2023 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball Finals [Image 9 of 9], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT