U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patrick McDonald moves the ball up court in the wheelchair basketball gold medal round of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. June 9, 2023. Marine Corps won 45-43. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 00:55
|Photo ID:
|7851415
|VIRIN:
|230609-D-DB155-111
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 2023 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Basketball Finals [Image 9 of 9], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT