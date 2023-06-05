Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 3 of 3]

    Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Edgar Fox, left, and Julian Hodges, right World War II Veterans present during the Battle of Midway, pose for a photo at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Hawaii, June 3, 2022. Fox, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, fought in the Battles of Midway and Iwo Jima. Hodges was a First Class Petty Officer Water Tender who sustained an injury to his shoulder while working in the boiler room of USS Yorktown during the Battle of Midway.

