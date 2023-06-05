Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Edgar Fox, left, and Julian Hodges, right World War II Veterans present during the Battle of Midway, pose for a photo at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Hawaii, June 3, 2022. Fox, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, fought in the Battles of Midway and Iwo Jima. Hodges was a First Class Petty Officer Water Tender who sustained an injury to his shoulder while working in the boiler room of USS Yorktown during the Battle of Midway.

Date Taken: 06.03.2022
Location: PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, HI, US