Edgar Fox, left, and Julian Hodges, right World War II Veterans present during the Battle of Midway, pose for a photo at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Hawaii, June 3, 2022. Fox, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, fought in the Battles of Midway and Iwo Jima. Hodges was a First Class Petty Officer Water Tender who sustained an injury to his shoulder while working in the boiler room of USS Yorktown during the Battle of Midway.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 21:22
|Photo ID:
|7851254
|VIRIN:
|220603-N-HO944-1001
|Resolution:
|5801x3867
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 3 of 3], by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
