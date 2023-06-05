Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

USS Yorktown (CV-5) veteran Julian Hodges, stands near Dry Dock 1 with a historical photo of USS Yorktown in Dry Dock 1, at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, June 3, 2022. Yorktown which was in Dry Dock 1 in May 1942 was undergoing urgent repairs before leaving 72 hours later for the Battle of Midway. Hodges was a First Class Petty Officer Water Tender who sustained an injury to his shoulder while working in the boiler room of the USS Yorktown during the Battle of Midway.

