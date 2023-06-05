Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 1 of 3]

    Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    USS Yorktown (CV-5) veteran Julian Hodges, stands near Dry Dock 1 with a historical photo of USS Yorktown in Dry Dock 1, at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, June 3, 2022. Yorktown which was in Dry Dock 1 in May 1942 was undergoing urgent repairs before leaving 72 hours later for the Battle of Midway. Hodges was a First Class Petty Officer Water Tender who sustained an injury to his shoulder while working in the boiler room of the USS Yorktown during the Battle of Midway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 21:22
    Photo ID: 7851252
    VIRIN: 220603-N-HO944-1012
    Resolution: 5599x3733
    Size: 10.31 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 3 of 3], by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battle of Midway
    USS Yorktown
    Dry Dock 1
    No Ka Oi sign

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT