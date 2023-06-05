USS Yorktown (CV-5) veteran Julian Hodges, stands near Dry Dock 1 with a historical photo of USS Yorktown in Dry Dock 1, at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, June 3, 2022. Yorktown which was in Dry Dock 1 in May 1942 was undergoing urgent repairs before leaving 72 hours later for the Battle of Midway. Hodges was a First Class Petty Officer Water Tender who sustained an injury to his shoulder while working in the boiler room of the USS Yorktown during the Battle of Midway.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 21:22
|Photo ID:
|7851253
|VIRIN:
|220603-N-HO944-1007
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|14.11 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Battle of Midway veterans visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 3 of 3], by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
